Guardiola 'trusts' City conduct amid Financial Fair Play accusations

Pep Guardiola "trusts" Manchester City as they again defended themselves from accusations they have tried to cheat European football's Financial Fair Play rules.

Last week, German magazine Der Spiegel published a story which claimed the Premier League leaders struck a secret deal with European football's governing body UEFA in 2014 to avoid a potential Champions League ban for breaching FFP regulations.

City said at the time the original magazine article was published that they would not be commenting and that the attempt to damage their reputation was "organised and clear".

On Monday, Der Spiegel published a new article on what it alleges are City's attempts to deceive UEFA by channelling millions of pounds of their owner Sheikh Mansour's immense wealth into the club via their Abu Dhabi-based sponsors.