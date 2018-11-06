- ITV Report
-
Guardiola 'trusts' City conduct amid Financial Fair Play accusations
Pep Guardiola "trusts" Manchester City as they again defended themselves from accusations they have tried to cheat European football's Financial Fair Play rules.
Last week, German magazine Der Spiegel published a story which claimed the Premier League leaders struck a secret deal with European football's governing body UEFA in 2014 to avoid a potential Champions League ban for breaching FFP regulations.
City said at the time the original magazine article was published that they would not be commenting and that the attempt to damage their reputation was "organised and clear".
On Monday, Der Spiegel published a new article on what it alleges are City's attempts to deceive UEFA by channelling millions of pounds of their owner Sheikh Mansour's immense wealth into the club via their Abu Dhabi-based sponsors.
LaLiga, the Spanish top flight, has said that if UEFA does not act, it will "launch a complaint with EU competition authorities" and said it could not rule out calling for an investigation.
Manager Guardiola was asked about the claims at a press conference to preview Wednesday's Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk, and said: "The club has made a statement on Friday about what happened, stolen emails. Of course I trust the club, what they have done.
"Of course we want to follow the rules. UEFA, FIFA and the Premier League, they do what they have to do. Believe me, I'm completely honest, I don't know what happened, I'm a manager, focused on the pitch, the locker room.
"I am a manager. I'm completely out of how we handle this situation. I'm part of the club, I support the club. We want to do what we have to do in terms of the rules.
Guardiola added that City "have to live with" suggestions they have bought their success, but that he considered that view "completely wrong".