Hyde Park bomb accused remanded in custody over murder of UDR soldiers

Detective Sargent Jim Kirwin of the Garda Extradition Unit told the court that he was on duty in Donegal when he spoke to Downey at a house in Ards, Creeslough, on Monday.

Downey, 66, appeared before the High Court in Dublin on Tuesday as Northern Ireland prosecutors seek to extradite him to face charges of murder.

John Downey was detained by Irish gardai on Monday evening under a European Arrest Warrant as part of a joint operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

A man has been remanded in custody after he appeared in a Dublin court in relation to the murders of two Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) soldiers.

The garda officer asked Downey his name and told him that he was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant.

Downey responded that it was the “DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) and not the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions)” who was pursuing the matter. He was arrested at 7.20pm.

The officer told the court that the warrant related to three offences including a bomb in Co Fermanagh in 1972 which killed the two UDR members.

The officer confirmed that Downey’s passport has been surrendered to gardai and when asked by a prosecution barrister if he co-operated with police, the detective replied: “Fully, Judge.”

Defence barrister Garnet Orange confirmed that Downey is contesting the application and is “anxious to get bail”.

He added that his client suffers from a medical condition and has a heart monitor fitted. He asked the judge to consider an early date for a bail application.

Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly said she was satisfied that Downey is the person to whom the warrant related.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday for a bail application hearing.

The extradition hearing will take place on Friday, November 23.

Justice Donnelly told Downey that he has the right to consent to surrender to the order and has a right to obtain professional legal services.

Prosecutors in Northern Ireland have decided there is sufficient evidence to prosecute him for the murders of Lance Corporal Alfred Johnston, 32, a father of four, and Private James Eames, 33, a father of three, in Co Fermanagh.

They died when an IRA bomb exploded in a car they were checking on the Irvinestown Road, Cherrymount, Enniskillen on August 25, 1972.

In 2013, Downey was charged with murdering four Royal Household Cavalrymen in a bomb in London’s Hyde Park in 1982.