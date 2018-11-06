Labour: Mobile phone data could be used to plot new bus and rail routes

Mobile phone location data could be used to plan out new bus and rail routes under a Labour government.

The party’s shadow transport minister Rachael Maskell revealed that phone data had “huge potential” to improve transport links and was currently being underused by the Department for Transport.

The York Central MP, speaking to the Press Association, added that the party remained committed to a young person’s bus pass which would give free travel to millions of 18 to 25-year-olds and “crossrail for the north” which would improve links between Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield.

Ms Maskell also shared her concerns over Transport Secretary Chris Grayling’s ability to handle the logistics of a no-deal Brexit and the implications for cross border trade.

On using data, she said: “It’s really interesting talking to some of the phone companies about what is possible.

“We forget sometimes that phones travel around with us everywhere and by using that data you can map people’s travel habits.

“It is a really powerful tool and can really drive decision making.”