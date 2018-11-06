Man, 33, dies in third shark attack off Australian island in seven weeks

A shark has killed a man in an island harbour on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef where two tourists were mauled on consecutive days in September.

The 33-year-old victim was among 10 friends who set out from Airlie Beach in Queensland aboard a rented yacht for a five-day cruise through the idyllic Whitsunday Islands, police inspector Steve O’Connell said.

They anchored 14 miles from Airlie Beach in Cid Harbour, intending to spend their first night in the popular, protected anchorage on Whitsunday Island, the uninhabited largest island in the group.

The victim was taking turns with a woman on a paddle board in the harbour on Monday afternoon. He had dived into the water to give the woman her turn on the board when he was attacked, Mr O’Connell said.

A shark struck and he was bitten on his arm, leg and calve, according to local news Channel 7.

There were more than a dozen yachts in the harbour at the time. French-speaking tourists launched a dinghy from their yacht and rescued the man.