Monthly newsletter gave helpful tips and advice

Members of the Royal Voluntary Service were able to keep in touch with what was happening in the organisation with the Bulletin newsletter.

It was produced every month from November 1939 to December 1974, and initially cost 1d for eight pages of news.

More than 419 issues of the newsletter were printed and they offered practical advice on setting up a clothing store or suggesting recipes to make the most of rationing.

This reporting of goings on from centres all over the UK became a staple of the Bulletin, with the “From the Centres” latterly the “Reports from Everywhere” column surviving until the last issue.

During the Second World War, one of the branches of the Royal Voluntary Service, the Housewives’ Service, maintained links with its compatriots in the Soviet Union.

Issue No 25 of the Bulletin in November 1941 printed an exchange of letters between the Housewives’ Service of London and the Housewives of Moscow.