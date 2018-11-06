Mother of Grenfell video suspect describes footage as ‘disgusting’

The mother of a teenager arrested over a viral video mocking the Grenfell Tower tragedy has described the footage as “disgusting”.

Louise Connell told The Sun her son Bobbi, 19, would “get some words from me” when the pair are reunited after the teenager was among those allegedly questioned by police.

Scotland Yard confirmed on Tuesday evening that all six men held by police investigating the “offensive” video had been freed pending further inquiries.

They were a 19-year-old, a 46-year-old and a 49-year-old, all from South Norwood, a 49-year-old from Lambeth, a 55-year-old from Beckenham, and another 19-year-old.

It is claimed Bobbi’s father, Cliff Smith, had hosted the party at which the model depicting the Grenfell Tower was placed over a naked flame and set alight to a cacophony of laughter.