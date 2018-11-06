PM faces Cabinet after Irish refusal to allow unilateral UK backstop exit

Theresa May is facing her Cabinet after Dublin insisted it would not accept any unilateral UK ability to end a Brexit backstop agreement on the Irish border. The meeting of senior ministers on Tuesday comes after Justice Secretary David Gauke said a no-deal EU exit would be “very bad” for the UK economy. Mrs May is understood to be seeking an opt-out to dampen hardline Tory and DUP concerns over plans for the whole of the UK to remain temporarily in a customs union with the EU after Brexit in order to avoid a hard border in Ireland. The tough talk from Ireland came as shadow chancellor John McDonnell confirmed Labour would not support a temporary customs union with the EU.

Asked if Labour would vote against a customs union option unless it was permanent, Mr McDonnell told BBC2’s Newsnight: “Yeah, I think so, because… we’ll see what she comes back with and we will be straight and honest with people, if it doesn’t protect jobs and the economy we can’t support it. “All the messages that we get back over this whole period is that our European partners desperately want what we want – a deal that will protect their jobs and their economies in the same way that we want to. “So, we think there’s a deal to be had if they recognise that the deal is unacceptable to Parliament, I think that opens up a vista of the opportunity of the real negotiations.” Mr Gauke told a Channel 4 Brexit debate show: “If we leave on no-deal terms there’s no good shying away, it will be very bad for us economically. “If we can get a good deal, and that means removing all the frictions…. the Chequers-type deal, as I say, if we don’t have friction with trade, then, economically, I don’t think it’s going to make a particular big difference one way or the other.”

Justice Secretary David Gauke at the Channel 4 Brexit debate Credit: Aaron Chown/PA