Police search property in South Norwood in connection to video showing group burn Grenfell Tower model

The Metropolitan Police has searched a property in South Norwood in connection to a video showing the burning of a model of Grenfell Tower. Evidence of a fire could be seen in the back garden of the house as well as a St Georges flag – a similar flag was visible in the video posted on social media. Police officers searched bins under the front window and they took away two clear plastic bags appearing to contain gaffer tape and white tags.

The back garden of the searched property. Credit: PA

It comes as five men handed themselves in to a south London police station on Monday night. They were arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken into custody.

The video appears to have been taken at a private party and shows the group laughing and joking as they watch the model, which is marked “Grenfell Tower”, go up in flames. The cardboard structure shows paper figures at the windows with their arms in the air.

The back garden of the searched property. Credit: ITV News

The chairman of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, Sir Martin Moore-Bick today said he was aware of the video and is “very pleased” the police are taking the matter seriously. He said: “The inquiry is aware of the offensive video that was posted online yesterday. ”It must be shocking and distressing to all those involved, whatever way, whatever form their involvement, whether as bereaved survivors, or indeed as members of the wider community.“ Theresa May condemned the ”utterly unacceptable“ video, while Khadijah Mamudu, whose mother and younger brother escaped the fire, said the burning of the effigy was a ”vile act“.

Police officers searching bins at the property. Credit: PA