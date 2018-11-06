Second body found in ruins of collapsed building in Marseille

Firefighters in the southern French city of Marseille have found a second body in the ruins of two buildings that collapsed on Monday. A spokesman for the Marseille Firefighters said a female body was recovered, in addition to a man’s body they found earlier. Several others remain missing.

A firefighter uses a sniffer dog to locate possible trapped people Credit: Claude Paris/AP

Arriving at the site, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said “air pockets” under the debris meant there’s “hope to locate and find someone that can be saved”. Mr Castaner said 120 police officers and 80 firefighters took part in the rescue effort, working through the night in the pile of beams and rubble. The two buildings, one apparently vacant and the other housing apartments, collapsed Monday at 9am local time. Authorities said the vacant building had been deemed substandard.

Firefighters view the damage Credit: Claude Paris/AP