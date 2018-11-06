Six held over ‘plot’ to attack French president Macron

French security agents have arrested six people on suspicion of plotting to attack President Emmanuel Macron, according to a judicial official.

Prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation of alleged criminal terrorist association, the official said.

Intelligence agents detained the six suspects in three scattered regions: one in the Alps, another in Brittany and four near the Belgian border in Moselle, the official added.

The alleged plan to target the French president appeared to be vague and unfinished but violent, the official said.

Authorities said the six were aged between 22 and 62 and included one woman.