- ITV Report
-
Remembering the 11,000 First World War casualties suffered after the Armistice was signed
- Video report by ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine
In a quiet corner of St Symphorien Military Cemetery near Mons in Belgium, are the graves of the first and the last British soldiers killed in the First World War.
As if by chance, they stand just 10-feet apart across from each other.
But for assistant historian at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Max Dutton, tells ITV News there was "something prophetic" about it all.
"There's only 10-feet apart from them and yet three-quarters of a million British soldiers have died between these two men," he said.
Behind each name on each headstone is a story.
The peace deal, which ended the war, was actually signed just after 5am in the morning on November 11, 1918.
The last British soldier killed was Private George Edwin Ellison, one of almost 11,000 who were killed, injured or went missing in the six hours after the Armistice was signed, but before it came into effect.
The deaths in the final six hours of the war are more than those killed in D-Day during World War II.
On Sunday, it will be one hundred years exactly since the end of the war meant to end wars.
The First World War cost up to 19 million lives and still resonates to this day.
The Armistice and the treaty that followed saw Germany take the blame and agree to make reparations.
The last payment was made as recently as 2010.