Remembering the 11,000 First World War casualties suffered after the Armistice was signed

In a quiet corner of St Symphorien Military Cemetery near Mons in Belgium, are the graves of the first and the last British soldiers killed in the First World War.

As if by chance, they stand just 10-feet apart across from each other.

But for assistant historian at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Max Dutton, tells ITV News there was "something prophetic" about it all.

"There's only 10-feet apart from them and yet three-quarters of a million British soldiers have died between these two men," he said.