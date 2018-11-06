Stress has caused more than a third of Scotsmen to feel suicidal, study suggests

More than a third of Scottish men have experienced suicidal thoughts as a result of feeling stressed, according to a report.

The Mental Health Foundation (MHF) Scotland study also indicated men were more likely to turn to alcohol as a result of high stress levels.

The survey, commissioned by YouGov, examines the impact stress can have on men across Scotland and highlights the warning signs of men’s mental ill health.

Uncertainty over jobs was cited as a key reason leading to stress.

Statistics published today show 37% of the 486 men surveyed have felt suicidal due to stress.

Nearly a third of men in Scotland (31%) said they had started drinking alcohol or increased the amount of alcohol they drank in order to cope.

Meanwhile, more than a quarter said not having enough money to meet basic needs was a major cause of stress.

The statistics suggested the impact of stress could be seen on both a physical and psychological level, with more than half (53%) saying stress had an impact on sleep, while 56% reported feelings of anxiety as a result of stress in their lives.