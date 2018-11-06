Talks due over Michelin move to close tyre factory

Talks are expected to take place following the decision by Michelin to close its Dundee tyre factory in the next couple of years. The firm has confirmed plans to shut down the Tayside plant, which has 845 employees, by mid-2020, saying the site has faced “serious difficulties” in recent years. Troubles at the base, which opened in 1971, have been partly blamed on competition from cheaper products from Asia. The trade union Unite described the move as a “hammer-blow” for Dundee, saying closure would be a “betrayal” of the workforce who have worked to make changes at the site.

The Scottish Government said it will “leave no stone unturned” as it tries to find a sustainable future for the plant. Economy Secretary Derek Mackay will be in Dundee on Tuesday, where he hopes to meet representatives of the workforce, the city council and the management team “to discuss whether there are viable options for the future of this site”. Michelin announced its intention to shut the factory in a statement on its website on Monday evening. It said: “Despite the group’s continuous efforts, and the factory employees’ dedication to making the site economically sustainable through the implementation of several action plans – 70 million euro has been invested in recent years to modernise the site – the accelerated market transformation has made the plant unsuitable and its conversion is not financially viable. “Against this backdrop, the Michelin Group has had to announce its intention to close the Dundee factory by mid-2020.” Michelin said it will implement a personalised support programme for each of the factory’s employees and will work to help create 845 new jobs in the area. It is to begin a consultation with employees and trade unions on the closure plan over the next fortnight.

