Talks to discuss options for Dundee Michelin tyre factory after closure announced

Talks are due to take place to discuss whether there is a “viable option” to secure the future of the Michelin tyre factory in Dundee.

The firm has confirmed plans to shut down the Tayside plant, which has 845 employees, by mid-2020, saying the site has faced “serious difficulties” in recent years.

Troubles at the base, which opened in 1971, have been partly blamed on competition from cheaper products from Asia.

The trade union Unite described the move as a “hammer-blow” for Dundee, saying closure would be a “betrayal” of the workforce who have worked to make changes at the site.

Dundee East MSP Shona Robison said she has not given up hope following the company’s decision, saying Michelin had appeared to have a “bright future” in the city after investing £61 million in the plant over recent years.

The Scottish Government said it will “leave no stone unturned” as it tries to find a sustainable future for the plant.

Ms Robison said they should also explore whether anything could be done in relation to the Tay Cities Deal, through which £350 million of investment has been announced by both the Scottish and UK Governments.

She told BBC Scotland: “The first stage is: is there a viable plan that could save this plant? That’s the question that needs to be asked and needs to be looked at in detail.

“If the answer to that is yes, then it’s about looking at what would that take, where would it come from, is there something within the Tay Cities Deal?"