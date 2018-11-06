- ITV Report
Texas newlyweds killed after helicopter departing from their wedding crashes
A newlywed couple were killed when the helicopter taking them from their wedding crashed.
Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman Byler died hours after their wedding in Texas on Saturday, after leaving the reception in the helicopter.
An official said at a press conference on Monday the helicopter pilot was "very experienced".
The news was first reported by the Houstonian, a student newspaper from the couple's university, Sam Houston State University.
"It is with deepest sadness that we announce the tragic passing of two Bearkats: Will Byler (Agriculture Engineering senior) & Bailee Ackerman Byler (Ag Comm senior) in a helicopter accident departing their wedding. We ask that you keep the families in your thoughts and prayers," the tweet said.
NBC News reports the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.
The pilot, identified as Gerald Douglas Lawrence, was close to the Byler family and had been personally asked to fly the newlyweds off to their honeymoon, according to his daughter.