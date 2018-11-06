Turning wet and windy in the west during the afternoon

A cloudy and misty start across many parts of the UK this morning with patchy fog in places too.

Any fog or mist will clear through the morning and there will be some bright or sunny spells, with the best of these likely across eastern parts of the country during the afternoon.

The weather will turn wet and windy in the west during the afternoon with some spells of heavy rain or showers and a risk of gales along exposed coasts.

Highs of 17 Celsius (63 F).