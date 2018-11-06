UK sells tea to China as superpower shows sign it is open for business

For the baby boomer generation “Made in China” was the most common label on a whole range of shop bought items.

China still remains the world's biggest exporter in 2018.

For all its growing middle class, the flow of goods is pretty one way: China sells and the rest of the world buys.

China has refused to open up its huge market which has caused anger around the world - but now at a trade fair in Shanghai, the superpower is trying to show it is open for business.

Attending the conference in Shanghai, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox told ITV News: "There is tremendous interest in the British pavilion - if anything the Brexit process has woken up rest of the world to the potential of the United Kingdom".