Unknown soldiers from World War One laid to rest with military honours

Video report by ITV News Presenter Sally Biddulph

The body of an unidentified British soldier who fought in the First World War has been laid to rest with full military honours. Two other unknown soldiers from Australia were also buried in the same ceremony on Tuesday.

The unknown British soldier is carried during the ceremony. Credit: PA

One of the Australian soldiers buried during the ceremony. Credit: PA

They are believed to have been killed in the Battle of Passchendaele 101 years ago in Yypres, Belgium, between July and November 1917. The ceremony took place at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) Tyne Cot Cemetery near where the bodies were discovered in 2016.

The moment the unidentified soldiers were buried

Ministers, dignitaries and current service personnel attended the ceremony. Each year remains of around 40 British soldiers from the conflict are found on battlefields in Europe and the Ministry of Defence’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre based at the cemetery tries to identify them.

The Tyne Cot Cemetery near where the bodies were discovered in 2016 Credit: PA

The British soldier's regiment was identified as the Lancashire Fusiliers, which was disbanded after the war. Researchers made the discovery thanks to the badges and buttons of the uniform that were found next to the remains - along with a pencil from Edgley Cricket Club.

Artefacts found included shoulder epaulettes from the Lancashire Fusiliers. Credit: PA