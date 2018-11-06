Vast majority of Scots want more done to protect landscapes, survey suggests

Scots support greater measures to preserve the country’s most scenic landscapes, a new study suggests.

Analysis conducted by the National Trust for Scotland indicated 84% of people want areas deemed to have outstanding scenic value to be protected.

There are 40 locations with National Scenic Area (NSA) status in Scotland, covering 13% of the land.

A survey of 1,229 people varying in ages, backgrounds and gender was conducted in order to represent views across Scotland.

It also reported 91% of participants agreed scenic landscapes make them proud to live in the country.

The National Trust for Scotland’s Stuart Brooks said: “It’s been 40 years since National Scenic Areas were established and up to this point they have been largely effective.

“There’s an immediate opportunity through the Planning Bill currently before Parliament to ensure our National Scenic Areas and Wild Land Areas are future-proofed to ensure they continue to protect the beauty of our landscape and support our economy and communities.

“Let’s also look beyond the Highlands and begin a discussion about the value of landscapes everywhere and the role their stewardship can play in the health and prosperity of our nation.”