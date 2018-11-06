Will young Florida voters decide the swing state's mid-term election outcomes?
At Florida International University in Miami the sun beats down on students skateboarding through campus and studying in shady corners.
It’s the eve of America’s mid-term elections and almost every student I speak to says they plan to vote.
But the millennial generation is famously flaky and history suggests their good intentions don’t always translate into votes.
Historically, young Americans turn out in far lower numbers than the rest of the population.
Mid-term elections are particularly bad.
In 2014 less than 20% of young people voted, compared to the overall turnout of around 40%.
But there are signs this year could be different.
Voter registration among the under-30s is up, and record numbers of young people have already used Florida’s early voting system.
The President may not be on the ballot paper, but he is very much on their minds.
Medical student Gauthami Balagopal would love to see Democrats take back Congress to help curtail President Trump's power.
“This time round instead of complaining this people should go out and vote for change,” she tells me.
And while they are harder to find, there are students energised by Donald Trump here too.
First-time voter Nick Arango will be casting his ballot for the Republicans.
“I tend to vote on issues, not people,” he says.
“I just have a conservative outlook which aligns with most things Trump agrees on.”
This is a state where the deadly Parkland school shooting has sparked a huge increase in teenage activism and the reform of America’s gun laws remains a big issue.
“I can tell you that my generation isn’t okay with how the Government is handling guns,” explains Andy Vila, who voted for the first time in 2016.
“Gun corporations are consistently seen as more important than people’s lives.”
It’s adding to a shared determination to show up this time.
As Andres Rodriguez, a 20 year-old economics student tells me: “In the last election my generation really let ourselves down.
"I think we are very determined this coming election to get ourselves on form, come out to the polls, vote, and honestly put our country on the right path.”