Will young Florida voters decide the swing state's mid-term election outcomes?

At Florida International University in Miami the sun beats down on students skateboarding through campus and studying in shady corners.

It’s the eve of America’s mid-term elections and almost every student I speak to says they plan to vote.

But the millennial generation is famously flaky and history suggests their good intentions don’t always translate into votes.

Historically, young Americans turn out in far lower numbers than the rest of the population.

Mid-term elections are particularly bad.

In 2014 less than 20% of young people voted, compared to the overall turnout of around 40%.