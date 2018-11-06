What the papers say – November 6

A Grenfell Tower bonfire night effigy, a new “death tax”, the latest on Brexit and Ant McPartlin’s judicial dressing-down make headlines on Tuesday’s front pages. An image of the burning effigy, described as “utterly unacceptable” by the Prime Minister, is on the front the Daily Mirror, which reports that police are probing the incident.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun leads with McPartlin’s court no-show, and says Mr Justice Mostyn warned there was not “one law for the famous and one for the rest of the community”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Star also leads with the presenter’s absence. McPartlin’s spokesman later said he was advised he did not have to attend the hearing and did not intend to disrespect the court.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail reports that grieving families will face having to pay increased probate costs from April, calling it a “stealth death tax”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Times leads with a study that suggests women who are “morning people” and get up early are significantly less likely to develop breast cancer.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Theresa May is due to meet with her Cabinet on Tuesday as the Brexit negotiations reach a critical point, The Guardian reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times says the Prime Minister will put pressure on Eurosceptic Cabinet ministers that blocking her proposals will risk the costs of no-deal.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, a Commons environmental committee has warned incomplete Brexit plans could let polluters go unpunished and damage wildlife protections, The Independent reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Prince of Wales has urged the world to end plastic pollution and protect the planet for the next generation, including his unborn grandchild, the Daily Express says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Telegraph carries allegations by a former employee of Topshop boss Sir Philip Green, who has been accused of harassing staff.