Why is using leeches in medicine so popular in Russia?

You might think using leeches in medicine is a thing of the past but in Russia, their use is widespread, from professional clinics to home remedies.

Their blood-sucking ‘powers’ are used for a huge variety of ailments.

For ITV's On Assignment, Romilly Weeks visited the world’s largest leech farm, just outside Moscow, to find out why they are so popular, and asks whether their popularity shows Russia’s healthcare system is struggling.