Will Jeremy Corbyn feel obliged to back Theresa May’s Brexit deal?

Here is a funny thing, perhaps a very important thing.

Theresa May knows her favoured backstop to keep the UK in a customs union comes with EU strings - namely sticking to EU rules on workers’ rights, consumer standards and the environment, because the EU insists there must be a “level playing field” for trade between the UK and EU in return for giving the UK the privilege of tariff-free and quota-free trade with EU single market.

But that is precisely the deal Jeremy Corbyn told the Labour conference in Liverpool his party world support (see below).