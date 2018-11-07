America to wake up to divided government as Democrats win House of Representatives

What an extraordinary and contradictory night in US politics.

Americans will wake up to divided government; the world will have to deal with a country in political gridlock; and President Trump has been sent a distinctly mixed message by voters. It is part repudiation, part vindication.

First things first: The Democrats have won the House of Representatives.

That gives them real power, including control of key investigative committees that will make life a daily misery for the White House.

They needed to gain 23 seats and they have comfortably exceeded that. The era of Republican Congressional supremacy is over.

But - and this is a huge disappointment for Democrats - Republicans have actually increased their majority in the Senate, and performed well in crucial Governor races in Florida and Ohio.