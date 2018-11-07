Beyonce and Kim Kardashian West among celebrities voting in US midterms

Beyonce and Kim Kardashian West are among the celebrities to have cast their votes in the crucial US midterm elections.

Polls across the country have started to close as the Democrats and Republicans battle it out for control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, in a vote widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency.

Throughout the day stars took to their social media channels to share pictures from polling booths, with Reese Witherspoon and Demi Lovato among those urging fans to have their say.

Kardashian West voted in California and shared a black-and-white picture of her two-year-old son Saint on Instagram along with the caption: “I voted today for my baby right here and his future!!!”