- ITV Report
Boy, 17, due in court charged with Clapham South murder
A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Malcolm Mide-Madariola in south London.
Malcolm, from Peckham, south-east London, suffered a fatal stab wound during an incident outside Clapham South Underground station as people made their way home for the weekend on Friday.
The Metropolitan Police said they had charged a 17-year-old suspect with his murder and he will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
An 18-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday has been bailed until later in November.
Police were called to reports of a stabbing outside the tube station at around 4.35pm.
Officers and paramedics rushed to the scene, where they found Malcolm suffering from a stab wound.
The teenager was given first aid before being taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.
Malcolm’s alleged murder came amid concerns over rising knife crime in the capital, particularly among young people.
On Tuesday night a 16-year-old boy became the latest young victim of a suspected stabbing – the fifth to hit London in six days.
The suspected murder in south London brought the grim tally of violent deaths in London so far this year to 119.