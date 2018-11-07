Boy, 17, due in court charged with Clapham South murder

A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Malcolm Mide-Madariola in south London. Malcolm, from Peckham, south-east London, suffered a fatal stab wound during an incident outside Clapham South Underground station as people made their way home for the weekend on Friday. The Metropolitan Police said they had charged a 17-year-old suspect with his murder and he will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday has been bailed until later in November. Police were called to reports of a stabbing outside the tube station at around 4.35pm. Officers and paramedics rushed to the scene, where they found Malcolm suffering from a stab wound.

Tributes were left at the scene Credit: Tom Horton/PA