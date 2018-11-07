Pakistani Christian woman Asia Bibi who was sentenced to death for blasphemy has been freed from jail

A Christian woman acquitted by Pakistan’s Supreme Court eight years after being sentenced to death for blasphemy has been flown to Islamabad for security reasons after being freed from jail.

Amid tight security, Asia Bibi left a detention facility in Punjab province for the flight to the capital, officials said.

Troops guarded the roads leading to the airport from which she departed.

Authorities last month said they arrested two prisoners for allegedly conspiring to strangle her and since then additional police and troops have been deployed to the facility in Punjab.

Officials said Ms Bibi will be safer at the new facility in Islamabad.