Concern about Brexit rises among consumers over 65 – survey

Concern about Brexit has risen sharply among over-65s to a level almost matching the youngest voting age group, a survey suggests. Some 61% of those aged over 65 say they are worried about the impact of Brexit, a 34 percentage point increase since September 2016, when Which? began recording the data. Among those aged 18 to 34, 64% say they are concerned about the consequences of Brexit, the consumer group said.

But Which? also found a rise among the 34 to 64 age group who say they are concerned since September 2016, an increase of 24 percentage points to the current 60%. Meanwhile, 68% of people in Wales now say they are worried about Brexit, up 38 percentage points since September 2016 and higher than the 62% currently recorded for London. Levels of worry in both the West Midlands and the East of England now stand at 63%, Which? said, up from 32% in each area in September 2016. The South East has also seen its figure almost double from 35% to 67%, the polling indicates. Overall, 62% of people in the UK say they are worried about the impact of Brexit, up from 39% in 2016.

Concern has almost doubled in the South East, the survey shows Credit: Victoria Jones/PA