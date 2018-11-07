Dead brothel owner Dennis Hof wins by a landslide in Nevada state election

A dead brothel owner and reality TV star has won by a landslide to be elected to Nevada's state legislature.

Dennis Hof was found dead on October 16 after a weekend of partying to celebrate his 72nd birthday. The cause of death is not yet known.

Democrat Lesia Romanov was left with no living Republican opposition in the race for Nevada's 36th Assembly District - but lost.

Initial estimates suggested the deceased Hof won nearly 70% of the vote.

The 72-year-old owned a number of brothels in Nevada, starred in the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse" and wrote a book titled "The Art of the Pimp".

He portrayed himself as a Donald-Trump style Republican, calling himself the "Trump from Pahrump".