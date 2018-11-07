Devon farmer receives death threats after offering 'pick your own Christmas turkey' service

Staff at a farm shop in Devon say they have received death threats from a "vegan mafia" group after offering a "pick your own Christmas turkey" service.

Vandals spray painted pheasants and the words "Murder" and "Go vegan" at the Greendale Farm Shop in Woodbury Salterton.

Farmer Mat Carter told ITV News staff had discovered the vandalism on Tuesday morning and it was "disappointing and disheartening".

He added the whole thing was "completely baffling".

The farm posted on social media details of its service where people can name their own turkey and "help look after it for the next two months".

Mr Carter said: "In hindsight the post could have been better written but the principle is the same - come to Greendale Farm Shop and see where your meat comes from."