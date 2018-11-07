Engineers warn condition of roads is ‘unlikely’ to be maintained

It is “unlikely” that the current condition of Scotland’s roads will be able to be maintained, a new report has warned.

The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) said a lack of long-term funding deals for roads maintenance meant that while the network has so far been maintained at a “steady state” despite budget cuts, it was “unlikely this could continue”.

The ICE issued the warning in a new report looking at the condition of infrastructure in Scotland in 2018.

That described roads infrastructure as being “one of Scotland’s biggest capital investments” with 56,000km (34,796 miles) of roads across the country.

The transport agency Transport Scotland is responsible for 3,600 km (2,236 miles) of motorways and trunk roads – about 7% of the total network – while local councils are responsible for 52,400km (32,559 miles) of A, B, C and unclassified roads.

While ICE said almost two-thirds (63%) of local roads were currently in an “acceptable” condition, spending on road maintenance has been cut by 14% between 2011-12 and 2014-15, with “further cuts anticipated”.