- ITV Report
-
Votes being counted across half of America as polls close in US mid-term elections
Votes are being counted across half of America as polls close in the US mid-term elections but results in some of the most closely watched races, such as Florida, remain too close to call.
In what is being seen as a referendum on Donald Trump's leadership, voters are deciding whether Republicans will continue to control both the House of Representatives and the Senate.
If Democrats can take either chamber it will signal a difficult two years ahead for Mr Trump as his opponents seek to block all new legislature.
Democrats seized early victories in contested House races in Florida and also in Virginia, where political newcomer Jennifer Wexton defeated two-term Republican Barbara Comstock.
As polls began closing, former presidential hopeful Vermont independent Senator Bernie Sanders was easily re-elected for his third term in the Senate.
Democrats have pinned their election hopes on women and minority voters while Republicans aimed to retain majorities by preserving support among the bloc of voters who propelled Trump to the White House in 2016.
While Mr Trump is not on the ballot, attitudes toward the polarising leader influenced the decisions of more than 6 in 10 voters, according to a survey by the Associated Press.
Nearly 40 percent of voters cast their ballots to express opposition to the president, according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate, while about 25 percent said they voted to express support for Trump.
Initial vote counts were too tight to call a pivotal race in Indiana, where Republicans hoped to oust moderate Senator Joe Donnelly and offset possible Democratic gains elsewhere.
Democrats' longshot prospects for capturing a Senate majority were pinned on expectations that their supporters, roused by revulsion toward Trump, would surge to the polls.
Fueling their intensity has been Trump's anti-immigration rhetoric and policies, his efforts to dismantle health care protections enacted under President Barack Obama and the #MeToo movement's fury over sexual harassment.
WHO NEEDS WHAT TO WIN
- In the House of Representatives, where every seat is up for grabs, Republicans currently hold a 235-193 majority. Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats to take control.
- In the Senate, 35 of the 100 seats are being contested. Republicans hold a narrow 51-49 seat advantage but 10 of the 35 seats being voted on involve Democratic incumbents in states Trump won in 2016.