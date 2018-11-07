Votes being counted across half of America as polls close in US mid-term elections

Votes are being counted across half of America as polls close in the US mid-term elections but results in some of the most closely watched races, such as Florida, remain too close to call.

In what is being seen as a referendum on Donald Trump's leadership, voters are deciding whether Republicans will continue to control both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

If Democrats can take either chamber it will signal a difficult two years ahead for Mr Trump as his opponents seek to block all new legislature.

Democrats seized early victories in contested House races in Florida and also in Virginia, where political newcomer Jennifer Wexton defeated two-term Republican Barbara Comstock.

As polls began closing, former presidential hopeful Vermont independent Senator Bernie Sanders was easily re-elected for his third term in the Senate.