Grenade-shaped belt buckle causes Spain train chaos

A belt buckle shaped like a grenade caused train chaos in Barcelona and Madrid.

Police in Spain evacuated stations and halted services in the two cities on Wednesday after a suitcase with the grenade-like object passed through a scanner.

Authorities began searching high-speed trains and railway tracks when the alarm was raised.

The woman whose suitcase it was had passed through Barcelona's central Sants station, where a scanner identified a possible explosive.

The woman in question was not stopped.