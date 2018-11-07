Health Secretary Matt Hancock ensuring ‘more refrigerated capacity for medicines’ ahead of Brexit

The Health Secretary has reiterated provisions are being made in the event of a no deal Brexit. Speaking on Peston, Matt Hancock confirmed the Government is building refrigerated capacity. “Even though yes we think that we will get a deal and I’m confident we will get a deal, we are making sure that we have more refrigerated capacity for medicines.”

Mr Hancock also warned the public not to panic about securing prescriptions ahead of the UK leaving the European Union on 29 March 2019. “It’s very important that people don’t go out of their way to have bigger personal stores because the NHS will be supplying unhindered flows of medicines to people in any scenario. That is our clear goal and we are working with the pharmaceutical industry to reach it.”

There has been growing calls for the Government to publish legal advice ensuring ministers are informed of all the facts. Mr Hancock told ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston that is “not the normal approach”. “We’ve got a brilliant Attorney General, who sets out the legal position… Well he can answer questions in the Commons, but it’s not normal to publish the legal advice. That’s a decision in exceptional circumstances for the Prime Minister.”

However, this is not a view shared by other Conservatives. Jacob-Rees Mogg told Robert Peston "there is a concern the Cabinet is not being fully informed." "You hear of ministers getting 45 minutes to read crucial documents before Cabinet meetings - this is not a serious constitutional approach."

Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry was also on Peston talking about the Saudi Crown Prince following journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing. She told Robert Peston: “I think because nobody stands up to him, he is out of control. What we would start by doing is we would, and I think the most important thing for us to do… is to stop selling arms to Saudi Arabia that can be used in the war in Yemen because while the murder of Khashoggi was absolutely appalling there are five million children on the verge of starvation in Yemen, their main port is besieged at the moment by the Saudis and we are supplying them with their arms.”

