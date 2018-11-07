Installation of shrouded figures honours fallen soldiers of the Somme

Thousands of shrouded figures representing soldiers killed in the Battle of the Somme have been laid out for an art installation in London.

Artist Rob Heard hand stitched and bound the calico covering 72,396 figures now lying on an area about the size of a football pitch at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Each 12in figure represents a named Commonwealth soldier who died on the Somme battlefields between 1916 and 1918 but has no known grave.

Volunteers and members of 1 Royal Anglian Regiment laid out the field of figures in hundreds of rows in the shadow of the London Stadium.

It took Mr Heard more than five years to prepare the shrouded figures, often working 12 to 14 hours a day on the project.