Kevin the Carrot returns for Aldi Christmas campaign

Aldi has launched its festive campaign with the return of Kevin the Carrot for a third year on the back of a teaser parody of the Coca-Cola Christmas truck.

The full 60-second ad airs for the first time on Friday after a teaser that saw the cartoon vegetable almost drive a truck bearing a striking similarity to the Coca-Cola original off a cliff.

The campaign introduces new character Pascal the Parsnip, who is determined to cause misery to returning favourites Kevin, his Katie and their three children Chantenay, Baby Carrot and Jasper.