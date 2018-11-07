Labour MSP proposes changes to death at work laws

The families of individuals killed due to an employer’s recklessness or gross negligence could be handed greater legal powers to hold them accountable.

The Culpable Homicide Member’s Bill will be introduced to the Scottish Parliament on Thursday by Scottish Labour MSP Claire Baker.

If passed, the Bill would look to reform the law over fatal workplace incidents.

It argues that although a company can be pursued through health and safety legislation and fined, it is very difficult to convict them of culpable homicide, even when the Lord Advocate recognises the crime and wants to bring forward criminal charges.

Seventeen people have died on average in industrial incidents each year in Scotland over the last five years but there has not been a prosecution under existing legislation in the last decade.