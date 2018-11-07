Marks & Spencer battles high street decline as it attempts to enter digital age

M&S has been slowly losing its market share. Credit: PA

Poor old Marks & Spencer. The company has been in a perpetual state of turnaround for the best part of twenty years. Steve Rowe is the latest CEO trying to revive M&S's fortunes. Three years into his reign and the company still looks stuck in permanent midwinter. Profits are up slightly but both food sales (-2.9%) and clothing sales (-1.1%) are in steady decline. Rowe sees "very early signs of improvement", but they're not obvious to outsiders. "Sustainable, profitable growth" remains "three to five years away". Isn't it always?

M&S is trying to get fit for shopping in the digital age. The business still has too many stores in unattractive locations, a website that is "well behind the best" of its rivals, a supply chain that is "well short of state of the art" and a distribution centre that struggles to handle peak demand. These are not trifling problems. Change is underway. The senior management team has been replaced, IT systems are being over-hauled, clothing ranges simplified and freshened up. Twenty-nine high street stores have closed, another 71 will shut before 2020, although M&S is still refusing to name most of them. And M&S may not stop there. "I'm not going to promise that I'll stop at 100 [store closures] and say job done," Rowe warns. M&S is deeply troubled but it is not in trouble, more a gentle but continuous decline.

