M&S predicts bleak short-term future as half-year revenue declines

Marks & Spencer have warned of a bleak outlook for sales growth as it reported a decline in half-year revenue - despite recording a higher profit figure.

Revenue dropped by 3.1% to £4.96 billion, reflecting declining sales in both the food and clothing and home divisions.

M&S said it does not expect much improvement in sales in the near future, as it deals with "the growth of online competition and the march of the discounters".

"Therefore, as we embark on the difficult early stages of transformation, we are expecting little improvement in sales trajectory," the retailer said.

The company has already announced plans to close around 100 stores in the UK as well as exiting some international markets, but said "significant further change" is required.