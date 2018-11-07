Mother recalls seaside rock fall that killed nine-year-old Harriet Forster

Nine-year-old Harriet Forster died in August. Credit: PA

The mother of a nine-year-old girl who was killed when she was caught in a rock fall has spoken of the moment she tried to warn her young daughter of a rock fall. Holly Forster had cried "big rock, big rock", moments before her daughter, Harriet was struck by a "boulder" in Staithes. Mrs Forster said she would swap places with her daughter "in a heartbeat", an inquest has heard. The nine-year-old was visiting her aunt’s cottage in Staithes, North Yorkshire, on the day she passed away, Scarborough Town Hall heard on Wednesday.

A large boulder fell 200ft from the cliff face above her and landed on top of the schoolgirl. Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

An off-duty police officer and an off-duty paramedic both rushed to her aid, but the youngster was declared dead after an air ambulance crew arrived a short while later. Coroner Michael Oakley said Harriet’s mother, Holly Forster, was unable to attend the day-long inquest due to still being "haunted day and night" by the horror of the girl’s death on August 8. In a statement read to the court, she said: "The sights and sounds of that day are never far from my mind. "Being without Harriet, who was the apple of my eye and the light of my life, causes me pain that I suspect I will never recover from. "I would swap places with her in a heartbeat." After saying around 500 people attended the girl’s funeral, Mrs Forster added: "I would like to say on record that Harriet could not have been more loved and cherished by all who knew her." In her statement, Mrs Forster told how she and her daughter had gone "rock pebbling" in order to test out a new children’s GoPro camera in the hours leading up to the incident.

Harriet was pronounced dead despite efforts to resuscitate her. Credit: PA