Over 200 female candidates on ballot in mid-terms as women aim to break records

The mid-term elections brought a surge of female candidates to ballots across America in a vote being seen as a referendum on the Trump presidency.

In a year that has been defined by the political awakening and activism of women, the mid-term is testing whether those women will reach record-breaking numbers in Congress and in governor's mansions across the country.

In the House, 237 women were on the ballot as major-party candidates. Women hold 84 out of 435 House seats, a record number.

If more than 84 of those women candidates won on Tuesday, it would set a record for the number of women serving in the House.

Women also were on the ballot for governor in 16 states this year. There are six women governors, and the record is nine, which was reached in 2004 and 2007.