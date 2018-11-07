Parents accused of locking fridge to stop sons snacking plead no contest to child abuse

A couple accused of locking their fridge and cupboards to stop their sons from snacking, have entered "no contest" pleas in court in the US.

Blaine Busker, 41, and his 38-year-old wife, Donella, were also accused of only allowing their 14 and 15-year-old sons to wash their clothes once a week and shower every other day.

Dakota County Court records show the couple entered no-contest pleas to one count each of misdemeanour child abuse as part of a plea-deal.

A misdemeanour is considered a "lesser" criminal act in the US, but still can carry a punishment of a fine, probation or up to five years in prison.