- ITV Report
Parents accused of locking fridge to stop sons snacking plead no contest to child abuse
A couple accused of locking their fridge and cupboards to stop their sons from snacking, have entered "no contest" pleas in court in the US.
Blaine Busker, 41, and his 38-year-old wife, Donella, were also accused of only allowing their 14 and 15-year-old sons to wash their clothes once a week and shower every other day.
Dakota County Court records show the couple entered no-contest pleas to one count each of misdemeanour child abuse as part of a plea-deal.
A misdemeanour is considered a "lesser" criminal act in the US, but still can carry a punishment of a fine, probation or up to five years in prison.
A court document said the parents padlocked the bathroom that contained the home’s only shower, allowing their sons to only wash every other day.
The two also were accused of disciplining the boys by sitting on them, making it hard for them to breathe.
Mrs Busker is due to be sentenced on December 18, with her husband scheduled to be sentenced the following day.