Seven key points from the US mid-term elections

The US has voted in midterm elections billed by some as among the most important in history. Here are seven things to emerge so far.

Democrats take over the House of Representatives

The Democrats will seize control of the House of Representatives from the Republicans, giving them the power to frustrate Donald Trump’s policy plans. One of two congressional legislative chambers, the House will tip into blue control after Democrats picked up moderate, suburban districts across the north-east and Midwest.

But the Republicans hold the Senate

The party of government retained control of the upper chamber and actually made gains in the Senate, which it will hold on to for at least the next two years. Had they lost control of both chambers, it would likely have had dire consequences for Mr Trump.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

So who came off best?

The midterms were billed as a referendum on Mr Trump’s presidency, but overall the voters have delivered a mixed verdict. Both parties can claim partial victories, although the Democrats’ hoped-for “blue wave” has not materialised. Mr Trump tweeted that the night had been a “tremendous success”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

An historic night nonetheless

Democratic candidate Rashida Tlaib became the first Muslim woman to be elected to Congress after she was comfortably installed as representative of Michigan’s 13th District. She was followed by the second Muslim woman to be elected to the chamber, Ilhan Omar, in Minnesota’s 5th District. Jared Polis became Colorado’s first openly gay governor on a night when there were many firsts.

Beyonce got political

Credit: Beyonce/Instagram

Pop superstar Beyonce revealed who she had backed in the midterms when she shared images of herself wearing a “Beto for Senate” baseball cap. Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke was ultimately beaten by Ted Cruz, who challenged Mr Trump for the presidency back in 2016.

Queuing controversy

Voters were urged to stay in their queues amid reports of technical malfunctions with machines leading to long lines at polling stations in several states. Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said it was still possible to cast a ballot if they were in line when stations closed.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Our correspondent's view