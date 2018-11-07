Single-use named as word of the year by Collins Dictionary

"Single-use" has been named Word Of The Year, with lexicographers saying that use of the word has gone up four times since 2013.

"Single-use" refers to products, often plastic, which are made to be used only once before they are thrown away.

Collins Dictionary experts have created an annual list of new and notable words including "gammon", "gaslight" and "backstop".

"Gaslight" - to manipulate others, often romantic partners, by leading them to question their sanity - makes the list, having seen a big rise.

"Gammon", used as an insult to describe middle-aged, white, pro-Brexit supporters, is also included, as is “backstop”, which has seen an increase in use in reference to what might happen with the Irish border once the UK leaves the EU.