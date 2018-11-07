Stinking fruit grounds Indonesian passenger plane

A cargo of pungent durian fruit led an Indonesian plane to be delayed for an hour after passengers turned their noses up at the funky freight and refused to fly.

The Sriwijaya Air flight, headed to Jakarta from Bengkulu province in Sumatra, was carrying more than two tonnes of the notorious Asian fruit.

A journalist with Indonesia's Antara news agency, who happened to be on the plane, reported that several passengers began arguing with flight attendants and almost came to physical blows.