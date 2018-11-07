Surfer uses board to fend off shark attack

A man has used his surfboard to fend off a shark that bit him on his calf off an Australian beach. The 43-year-old surfer was bitten Wednesday morning at Shelly Beach off Ballina in New South Wales state. It comes two days after a fatal attack on the Great Barrier Reef.

The 43-year-old surfer was bitten on Wednesday morning Credit: ABC/AP

Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright said the surfer described the shark as about 1.5 metres long. He told Sydney’s 2GB radio the man came onshore, wrapped his leg and went to the hospital for treatment of a 20-centimetre wound. Beaches in the area are expected to be closed for at least 24 hours. On Monday, a shark killed a man in a harbour in the Whitsunday Islands, where two tourists were mauled in September.

