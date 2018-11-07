- ITV Report
Takeaway bosses jailed for manslaughter after nut allergy death of 15-year-old Megan Lee
Two takeaway bosses have been jailed for manslaughter by gross negligence of a 15-year-old girl who suffered an allergic reaction to a meal.
Nut allergy sufferer Megan Lee died from an asthma attack two years ago after she ate food from the Royal Spice takeaway in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire.
The teenager and her friend ordered online via the Just Eat website two days earlier and wrote "prawns, nuts" in the comments and notes section.
However the meal delivered included an onion bhaji, a seekh kebab and a Peshwari naan, was later found to have the "widespread presence" of peanut protein.
Today takeaway owner Mohammed Abdul Kuddus was jailed for two years and manager Harun Rashid for three years.
Last month a jury at Manchester Crown Court found Kuddus, 40, and Rashid, 38, guilty of unlawfully killing Megan by reason of gross negligence
The two-week trial heard there was a "litany of failings" in the kitchen of the Royal Spice Takeaway, including poor hygiene and no records of ingredients kept.
Five days after Megan’s death on January 1 2017 the restaurant was immediately closed down following an inspection by Trading Standards and environmental hygiene officers.
After the verdicts in October, Megan's parents Adam and Gemma Lee told of how their "lives will never be the same" following "the loss of our beautiful daughter".
They continued: "Megan's positive presence and infections smile will forever be missed.
"It breaks our hearts that Megan didn't get the chance to sit her GCSE exams, something she had worked so incredibly hard for, or to celebrate her 16th birthday or go to the school prom with her friends."
They warned takeaway owners: "Do not guess, do not play ignorant, do not play Russian roulette with precious lives."