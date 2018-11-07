Takeaway bosses jailed for manslaughter after nut allergy death of 15-year-old Megan Lee

Two takeaway bosses have been jailed for manslaughter by gross negligence of a 15-year-old girl who suffered an allergic reaction to a meal.

Nut allergy sufferer Megan Lee died from an asthma attack two years ago after she ate food from the Royal Spice takeaway in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire.

The teenager and her friend ordered online via the Just Eat website two days earlier and wrote "prawns, nuts" in the comments and notes section.

However the meal delivered included an onion bhaji, a seekh kebab and a Peshwari naan, was later found to have the "widespread presence" of peanut protein.