‘Teachers work almost a full day more in hours per week than public estimates’

However, when members of the public were questioned about the hours primary and secondary school teachers work, they estimated they worked 45.9 hours a week.

Education charity the Varkey Foundation’s Global Teacher Status Index 2018 indicates that British teachers are working the fourth highest number of hours per week (50.9) out of the 35 countries polled, behind New Zealand, Singapore and Chile.

The public under-estimates the weekly number of hours teachers work by almost a full school day, research suggests.

The respondents also said they thought the average starting salary for a secondary school teacher was around £29,000, instead of £24,000.

On average, the public thought a fair wage would be almost £31,500, while the teachers polled said it would be close to £33,000.

According to the index, overall teacher status has risen in the UK relative to other countries polled, since the survey was last carried out in 2013.

Then the UK ranked 10 out of 21 countries surveyed, and of those 21 countries it now ranks seventh, leapfrogging countries like the US and the Netherlands.

Of the 35 countries polled for the 2018 index, it ranked 13.

The index is based on four categories: ranking primary, and secondary, school teachers against other professions, ranking teachers according to their relative status based on the most similar comparative profession, and ranking based on perceived pupil respect for teachers.

China was the highest ranked country and Brazil the lowest, based on a ranking of zero to 100.

Around a quarter of the respondents (26%) said the most comparable profession to teachers is social workers, while the same number said nurses.

However, the figures suggest that, despite holding teachers in high regard, fewer British parents would encourage their child to become a teacher (23%) now, than in 2013 (26%).

Teacher status in the UK is closely aligned with pupil results, with the UK ranking 12 out of the surveyed countries by average scores in the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa), the index suggests.

The survey also indicates that only one in four (26%) British people think pupils respect their teachers.

Twenty countries rank ahead of the UK, including first-placed China, where 81% of respondents believe pupils respect their teachers.