What the papers say – November 7

Knife crime and efforts to tackle growing numbers of stabbings among young people, as well as the latest on Brexit, lead many papers on Wednesday. The Guardian leads with a suggestion by NHS trauma doctors that school closing times should be staggered to reduce the risk of violence among young people.

A study found more than a fifth of victims aged under 16 are admitted to hospital between 4pm and 6pm on weekdays, the Metro says.

The Sun leads with the killing of a 16-year-old boy in south London on Tuesday night, saying it was the 250th fatal stabbing in the UK this year.

Meanwhile the Daily Mail says a worrying proportion of criminals caught with knives more than once are avoiding jail terms.

Onto Brexit, and the Daily Telegraph says Theresa May has been accused of secretly lining up a deal with the EU behind the backs of her Cabinet.

The i reports ministers have been told to be on standby to sign off a deal amid suggestions Brussels is prepared to make significant concessions.

A breakthrough could see MPs vote on a deal before Christmas, according to The Independent.

Staying with Brexit, and the Financial Times leads with a regulator’s announcement that prominent Leaver Arron Banks’s firms and a campaign group he funded face fines totalling £135,000 over their misuse of customers’ data.

In other news, the Daily Mirror reports a girl aged nine asked if she could clean floors to make money for her family after her mother died, her father lost his job and they had to rely on Universal Credit.

A company that carried out safety tests on materials after the Grenfell Tower fire was gagged from criticising official bodies, including the Prime Minister’s office, The Times reports.

And the Daily Express says hundreds of women have lost their war widows’ pensions because they have new partners.