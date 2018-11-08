- ITV Report
£10,000 reward offered over attack on 98-year-old war veteran during robbery
A £10,000 reward has been offered to help catch those responsible for an attack on a 98-year-old Second World War veteran who was “left for dead” in his own home.
Peter Gouldstone remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital following the robbery in Enfield, north London.
His family released a picture of the former telephone engineer fighting for his life after he suffered severe injuries including two bleeds on the brain.
On Thursday, Crimestoppers offered a reward of up to £10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the attack.
The money has been donated by Lord Ashcroft who hopes it will lead to the "swift arrest and eventual conviction of those responsible".
Detective Inspector Paul Ridley said: “Mr Gouldstone remains in a life-threatening and critical condition in hospital.
“He was left for dead in his own home, a place where he should feel safest. There is no way of knowing when he would have been discovered.
“Had it not been for a member of the public raising the alarm, I believe that Mr Gouldstone would have succumbed to his injuries.
“My investigation team has been working relentlessly to trace the individuals behind this horrific attack.”
His son Simon Gouldstone said he found his father in a “semi-conscious state” in his bedroom on Evesham Road on Tuesday morning after the back door was broken in.
Simon, who was alerted by a neighbour, said: “I don’t know how they can live with themselves. The sooner they’re locked up the better.
“As a member of the family I’m shocked, as a member of the human race I’m lost for words at man’s inhumanity to man I’m afraid.”
The violent raid took place in a 20-hour window between 2pm on November 5 and when he was discovered, but officers believe it was most likely under cover of darkness.
A black Panasonic 26in TV was stolen from the house along “with a number of other items”, police said.
Mr Gouldstone has lived in the terrace house for more than 60 years, and neighbours said he was rarely seen outside following the death of his wife of 65 years Joan several years ago.
Elderly neighbours said there had been several burglaries in the area in recent years and spoke of their shock and concern following the incident.
- Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Enfield CID via 101 quoting CAD 2140/6Nov, or by tweeting @MetCC under Operation Name 'Burrow'
- Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. You can also tweet police via @MetCC.