£10,000 reward offered over attack on 98-year-old war veteran during robbery

A £10,000 reward has been offered to help catch those responsible for an attack on a 98-year-old Second World War veteran who was “left for dead” in his own home.

Peter Gouldstone remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital following the robbery in Enfield, north London.

His family released a picture of the former telephone engineer fighting for his life after he suffered severe injuries including two bleeds on the brain.

On Thursday, Crimestoppers offered a reward of up to £10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the attack.

The money has been donated by Lord Ashcroft who hopes it will lead to the "swift arrest and eventual conviction of those responsible".